Marvel released the final “Black Widow” trailer on Monday morning, teasing the start of the MCU’s Phase 4 slate. The studio released the video on social media, telling followers, “At some point we all have to choose between what the world wants you to be and who you are.” The next MCU installment is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1st.

Cate Shortland directed the movie for Marvel, and the project stars Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour. The “Black Widow” story takes place between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” In movies, the Phase 4 schedule includes “Marvel’s The Eternals” with Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, and Don Lee, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness,” and “Thor: Love and Thunder.” Marvel is also working on another “Spider-Man” film with Tom Holland.

Marvel’s next phase also includes the Disney+ series “Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “WandaVision,” “Loki,” “hawkeye,” and “What If…”, and the platform is working on the Disney+ series “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight,” and “She-Hulk.”

“Black Widow” is the only wide release scheduled for May 1st at this time, but Toni Collette’s comedy-drama “Dream Horse” is opening at the specialty box office that weekend. The other big releases in May include “Legally Blonde 3” with Reese Witherspoon, “Covers” with June Diane Raphael and Dakota Johnson; the war-drama “Greyhound” with Tom Hanks, “The Woman in the Window” with Amy Adams, the animated movie “Scoob!”, the new “Saw” movie “Spirals,” the “Fast & Furious 9,” “The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” and Disney’s “Artemis Fowl” adaptation.

Disney’s most recent release was “Onward,” which hit theaters this past weekend, and the live-action “Mulan” movie releases in theaters on March 27th. After “Marvel’s Black Widow,” Disney is releasing the animated-comedy “Soul” on June 19th, “Disney’s Jungle Cruise” on July 24th, then “Marvel’s The Eternals” on November 6th.

