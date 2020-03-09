The HBO limited series “The Undoing” will premiere on May 10th. HBO confirmed the date over the weekend and released a second teaser trailer to get fans excited for the debut. The series stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, and Susanne Bier directed all six episodes. David E. Kelley created the limited series and wrote the adaptation for television. The story is based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s novel “You Should Have Known.” Kelley will also serve as showrunner on the project, which will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand, and partners’ streaming platforms.

Susanne Bier is an Emmy, Academy Award and Golden Globe-winning director, and she is also the Emmy-winning creator of HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” which also featured Nicole Kidman.

The official description for “The Undoing” reads, “The limited series follows Grace and Jonathan Fraser (Kidman and Hugh Grant) who are living the only lives they ever wanted for themselves. Overnight a chasm opens in their lives: a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations. Left behind in the wake of a spreading and very public disaster and horrified by the ways in which she has failed to heed her own advice, Grace must dismantle one life and create another for her child (Noah Jupe) and her family.”

Joining Kidman and Grant in the series are Emmy nominee Edgar Ramirez, as Detective Joe Mendoza; Ismael Cruz Cordova as Fernando Alves; Matilda De Angelis as Elena Alves; Lily Rabe as Sylvia Steinetz; Noma Dumezweni as Haley Fitzgerald; Noah Jupe as Henry Fraser, Sofie Gråbøl as Catherine Stamper; and Emmy winner Donald Sutherland as Franklin Reinhardt.

Susanne Bier, David E. Kelley, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Stephen Garrett, and Celia Costas served as executive producers on the project.

