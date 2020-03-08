A24’s “First Cow” had a terrific showing at the specialty box office this weekend. The drama opened in four locations and grossed over $96K for the studio, earning the weekend’s highest per-theater average at $24K per location. Kelly Reichardt directed “First Cow,” which features John Magaro, Orion Lee, Rene Auberjonois, and Toby Jones. The film went into the weekend with very positive reviews from critics, and currently sits with a 92% from RottenTomatoes.

A24’s description of the film reads, “Kelly Reichardt once again trains her perceptive and patient eye on the Pacific Northwest, this time evoking an authentically hardscrabble early nineteenth century way of life. A taciturn loner and skilled cook (John Magaro) has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon Territory, though he only finds true connection with a Chinese immigrant (Orion Lee) also seeking his fortune; soon the two collaborate on a successful business, although its longevity is reliant upon the clandestine participation of a nearby wealthy landowner’s prized milking cow.”

The studio added, “From this simple premise Reichardt constructs an interrogation of foundational Americana that recalls her earlier triumph Old Joy in its sensitive depiction of male friendship, yet is driven by a mounting suspense all its own. Reichardt again shows her distinct talent for depicting the peculiar rhythms of daily living and ability to capture the immense, unsettling quietude of rural America.”

“First Cow” was far ahead of the other releases, both wide and specialty, in terms of per-theater average this weekend. “The Booksellers” opened in a single location and pulled in $17K, while Disney’s “Onward” took third-place with a $40M gross across 4,310 locations, ending with a $9,280 per-theater average.

A24’s next release is the horror-thriller “Saint Maud,” which stars Morfydd Clark, Jennifer Ehle, Lily Knight, and Lily Frazer. That film followed “Trolls World Tour” to the April 10th weekend after Sony Pictures delayed “No Time to Kill” to November.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.