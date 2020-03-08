Disney is once again at the top of the weekend box office chart as “Onward” opens in theaters nationwide. The latest Pixar title has a lot of competition at the box office over the next two weeks, including the specialty box office, before “Mulan” hits theaters at the end of the month.

“Onward” easily topped the domestic box office this weekend, bringing in $40M across 4,310 locations. Dan Scanlon directed “Onward,” which features the voice talents of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer. Universal Pictures’ “The Invisible Man” dropped to second-place overall, but the thriller did make another $15M across 3,610 locations. Now in its second week in theaters, the thriller has made over $52.6M domestically. Leigh Whannell directed “The Invisible Man,” and the movie stars Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, and Aldis Hodge

Warner Bros. Pictures took third-place this weekend with “The Way Back,” which made $8.5M across 2,718 locations. Gavin O’Connor directed “The Way Back,” which stars Ben Affleck, Janina Gavankar, Michaela Watkins, and Hayes MacArthur. “Sonic the Hedgehog” dropped two spots on the weekend chart and landed in fourth-place overall with an $8.5M weekend. The CG adventure has made $140M domestically in four weeks. Jeff Fowler directed “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and the movie features Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter, James Marsden, and Adam Pally.

Fifth-place on the weekend chart went to “The Call of the Wild,” which made $7M across 3,914 locations. Chris Sanders directed “Call of the Wild,” which features Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan, and Cara Gee. Now in its third week in theaters, the adaptation has made $57.4M domestically.

Not making the top five but worth mentioning are this week’s specialty releases. A24’s “First Cow” had the highest-grossing release in the category, bringing in $96K across 4 locations. Kelly Reichardt directed “First Cow,” and the drama stars John Magaro, Orion Lee, Rene Auberjonois, and Toby Jones. Roadside Attractions’ “Hope Gap” made $32.6K at 18 theaters, and “The Burnt Orange Heresy” made $18.2K at 4 locations. William Nicholson directed “Hope Gap,” and the romantic-drama stars Josh O’Connor, Bill Nighy, Annette Bening, and Aiysha Hart. Giuseppe Capotondi directed “The Burnt Orange Heresy,” which features Elizabeth Debicki, Claes Bang, Donald Sutherland, and Mick Jagger. The documentary “The Booksellers” made $17K at one location this weekend, rounding out the limited releases. D.W. Young directed “The Booksellers,” and the movie stars Parker Posey, Fran Lebowitz, Gay Talese, and Susan Benne.

The big releases next weekend are “I Still Believe” with Britt Robertson and K.J. Apa; the thriller “The Hunt” with Betty Gilpin and Emma Roberts; and “Bloodshot” with Eiza González, Vin Diesel, and Talulah Riley. At the specialty box office, look for “The Roads Not Taken” with Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, and Salma Hayek; “Big Time Adolescence” with Pete Davidson, Griffin Gluck, Sydney Sweeney, and Jon Cryer; and “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” with Ryan Eggold, Talia Ryder, Sidney Flanigan, and Théodore Pellerin.

