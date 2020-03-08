Netflix released an official trailer for “Unorthodox,” which is scheduled to premiere on the platform on March 26th. The Netflix Original Series was inspired by Deborah Feldman’s New York Times Bestselling book, and the series stars Shira Haas, Jeff Wilbusch, and Amit Rahav.

The official description reads, “In pursuit of self-determination, a young woman leaves her ultra orthodox Jewish community in New York City to start a new life in Berlin. But just as she starts to find her own way, the past begins to catch up with her.”

The recent Netflix releases include “Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis,” as well as “Castlevania: Season 3” and “Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors.” Netflix’s March schedule also includes “Paradise PD: Part 2,” “The Protector: Season 3,” “Ugly Delicious,” “Spenser Confidential,” and the Netflix movie “Twin Murders: The Silence of White City.” Other highlights for the first half of the month includes “The Circle: Brazil,” “On My Block: Season 3,” “Dirty Money: Season 2,” and “Summer Night” on March 11th, and “Elite: Season 3,” “Kingdom: Season 2,” “The Valhalla Murders,” “Lost Girls,” “100 Humans,” and “Bloodride” on March 13th.

Later in the month, you have “The Boss Baby: Season 3,” “Search Party,” “Shaun the Sheep: Adventures from Mossy Bottom,” the anime “Altered Carbon: Resleeved,” “Feel Good: Season 1,” “The Letter for the King,” and “Ozark Seasons: 3.”

Netflix released the “Unorthodox” trailer on social media over the weekend, telling followers, “In pursuit of self-determination, a young woman leaves her ultra orthodox Jewish community in New York City to start a new life in Berlin. But just as she starts to find her own way, the past begins to catch up with her.” You can watch the first look trailer below, and set a reminder to catch the premiere on March 26th.

If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the book right here on Amazon.

