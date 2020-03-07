STX moved the family-friendly comedy “My Spy” to April 17th, almost a month later than its original March 13th release date. The delay is part of a much broader rescheduling that is currently underway at the box office, with films either leapfrogging each other or delaying their releases.

When Sony Pictures moved “No Time to Die” from April 10th to November 2020, Universal Pictures moved “Trolls World Tour” to the empty weekend. “My Spy” will take advantage of the unattested box office left behind by “Trolls World Tour.” Peter Segal directed the action-comedy, working from a script by Jon and Erich Hoeber.

The official description reads, “My Spy follows JJ a hardened CIA operative (Dave Bautista) who has been demoted and finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, named Sophie (Chloe Coleman) where he has been sent undercover begrudgingly to surveil her family. When Sophie discovers hidden cameras in her apartment she uses her tech savviness to locate where the surveillance operation is set. In exchange for not blowing JJ’s cover Sophie convinces him to spend time with her and teach her to be a spy. Despite his reluctance JJ finds he is no match for Sophie’s disarming charm and wit.”

The next family-friendly movie on the schedule is Disney’s “Onward,” which features the voice talents of Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Octavia Spencer. Set in a suburban fantasy world, the movie introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there. Dan Scanlon directed the movie, which was produced by Kori Rae.

You can watch one of the official trailers for “My Spy” below to get a better look at the movie, just remember that the release date has been changed.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.