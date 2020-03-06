Apple is launching “Home Before Dark” on April 3rd, and the dramatic mystery series dropped a first look trailer ahead of the premiere. Apple already renewed the show for a second season, and the first season will have ten episodes. The story is inspired by the reporting of young investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak, and follows a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to the small lakeside town her father left behind. While there, her dogged pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town, including her own father, tried hard to bury.

“Home Before Dark” stars Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Adrian Hough, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Joelle Carter.

The series, produced by Anonymous Content and Paramount Television Studios, is created and executive produced by showrunners Dana Fox and Dara Resnik, along with executive producers Steve Golin, Joy Gorman Wettels, Rosemary Rodriguez, and Sharlene Martin. Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner serve as writers on the series, as well as executive producers. Jon M. Chu serves as director and executive produce.

The series joins a list of recently renewed Apple Originals set for a second season, including the critically acclaimed “Little America,” “Dickinson,” “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet,” “See,” “Servant” and “For All Mankind.”

Apple recently announced that “Swan Song,” a new film starring two-time Academy Award-winner Mahershala Ali, will join its Apple TV+ original film slate along with a theatrical release. The film will be produced by Apple and Anonymous Content, and will go into production this spring. “Swan Song” is a genre-bending drama that will be directed by Academy Award-winner Benjamin Cleary, who also wrote the project. Set in the near future, the film explores how far someone will go, and how much they’ll sacrifice, to make a happier life for the people they love. Mahershala Ali will star in the film as Milo.

Other Apple Original films scheduled to premiere in theaters and on Apple TV+ include the 2020 Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize Award-winning Documentary “Boys State,” “The Banker,” “Beastie Boys Story,” “On The Rocks,” “Wolfwalkers” and more.

