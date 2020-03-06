Frictional Games is returning to atmospheric horror with “Amnesia: Rebirth” this autumn. The psychological horror title will tell an all-new story set within the world of “Amnesia: The Dark Descent.” Set in the desolate landscape of the Algerian desert, the game will focus on new character Tasi Trianon as she sets out on a harrowing journey through devastation and despair, personal terror and pain, all while exploring the limits of human resilience.

In the announcement, the publisher teased the game adding, “You can’t let out a breath. The creature is only inches away. Its sole purpose – to feed off your terror. And so you crouch in the dark, trying to stop the fear rising, trying to silence what lies within you. Retracing Tasi’s journey and pulling together the fragments of a shattered past will be the only chance to survive the pitiless horror that threatens to devour you. Time is against you. Still, you must continue, step by step, knowing that if you fail you will lose everything.”

“Amnesia: Rebirth” is scheduled for release in autumn 2020 on PC and PlayStation 4. The developers released a first look trailer for the game on Friday morning, telling followers, “Amnesia: Rebirth is a new descent into darkness from the creators of the iconic Amnesia series. A harrowing journey through desolation and despair, exploring the limits of human resilience.”

We are currently in the doldrums of game releases, but there are a few major titles on the horizon. “Doom Eternal” is set to release on the PC, PS4, and Xbox One on March 20th, and “Half-Life: Alyx” is scheduled to debut on March 23rd for PC VR. In April, players can look forward to “Resident Evil 3” on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, as well as the “Final Fantasy 7: Remake” on April 10th.

