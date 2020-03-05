Amazon announced on Thursday evening that the critically-acclaimed sketch comedy series, “The Kids in the Hall,” will be making a comeback on Prime Video. All of the original “Kids” are coming back for the 8-episode Amazon Original series, which will be a continuation of the original show. The series will be available to Prime members in Canada and around the world in more than 200 countries and territories.

The original “Kids in the Hall” first premiered in 1989, and the original Emmy Award-nominated series starred Canadian comedians Dave Foley, Kevin McDonald, Bruce McCulloch, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson. All of the original “Kids” will be reprising fan-favorite characters (and assuming some new ones) for the series’ next iteration. The original series earned multiple Gemini Awards along with the cast being honored with the Canadian Screen Awards ICON AWARD in 2019. The series will be executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator, Lorne Michaels.

“We’ve been investing in Canada for several years and are excited to add to that momentum by making The Kids in the Hall the first Canadian Amazon Original series,” said James Farrell, Vice President of International Originals for Amazon Studios. “The Kids in the Hall is an iconic show with a deep-rooted fan base. Several of our global hits, including The Boys, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and The Expanse have been filmed in Canada and we are looking forward to continuing our work with talented producers and crew teams across the country to bring this series to our Prime members around the world.”

“Even after 30 years, The Kids in the Hall has retained its brilliance and originality,” said Executive Producer, Lorne Michaels. “We are happy to be bringing back all of the original ‘Kids’ for the new series.”

Amazon has a familiar relationship with Canada, and since 2015, Prime Video has filmed 18 Amazon Original series and films in the country. These have included “The Man in the High Castle” and the upcoming series “Upload” in Vancouver, “The Boys” and “The Expanse” in Toronto, the upcoming “Tales from the Loop” in Winnipeg, as well as parts of “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan” and the upcoming film, “The Voyeurs” in Montreal. “The Kids in the Hall” will be the first Canadian Amazon Original series and follows the release of Amazon Original series that have been launched around the world in countries including Brazil, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Japan, Spain, the U.K. and the U.S.

The series joins other award-winning and critically-acclaimed Amazon Originals like the 2020 Golden Globe and Emmy award-winner “Fleabag,” Emmy and Golden Globe award-winner “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and the recently released “Hunters,” from Executive Producer Jordan Peele and starring Al Pacino.

The Prime release scheduled in March includes “ZeroZeroZero” on March 6th, “Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse” on March 13th, “Blow the Man Down” on March 20th, and “Making the Cut” on March 27th. You can also rent “Uncut Gems” on March 10th, and “Jumanji the Next Level” on March 17th. The Cannes Film Festival winner “Little Joe” will be available to buy on March 10th.

