Disney announced that “DuckTales: Season 3” will premiere on April 4th. The Emmy Award-nominated series will start with a two-episode premiere on Disney XD and DisneyNOW, and the third season will feature appearances by Daisy Duck and Goofy, as well as favorites characters from “TaleSpin,” “Chip ‘n’ Dale Rescue Rangers,” and “Darkwing Duck.”

According to the network, the new season finds the Duck family embarking on a globetrotting hunt for the world’s greatest lost artifacts, with a secret organization from Scrooge’s past, the Fiendish Organization for World Larceny (F.O.W.L.), trying to stop them at any cost. The show has been an instant hit with viewers over the last two seasons, reaching over 135M views on social media and YouTube. “DuckTales” stars David Tennant as Scrooge McDuck, Danny Pudi as Huey, Ben Schwartz as Dewey, Bobby Moynihan as Louie, Kate Micucci as Webby Vanderquack, Beck Bennett as Launchpad McQuack, Toks Olagundoye as Mrs. Beakley, Disney Legend Tony Anselmo as Donald Duck, and Paget Brewster as Della Duck, Donald Duck’s twin sister and the nephews’ mother.

Disney also announced the DuckTales Season 3 guest stars, which include Giancarlo Esposito, Selma Blair, Kristofer Hivju, Bebe Neuwirth, Retta, Stephanie Beatriz, Jaleel White, Doug Jones, Clancy Brown, James Marsters, Hugh Bonneville, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Tress MacNeille, Bill Farmer, James Monroe Iglehart, and Adam Pally.

Later in the year, EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort will debut “Disney’s DuckTales World Showcase Adventure,” an interactive scavenger hunt that invites guests to join the Duck family in search of priceless treasure via the Play Disney Parks mobile app. Also new is a three-issue comic book series, “DuckTales: Faires and Scares,” from IDW Publishing.

If you’re new to the show, “DuckTales” chronicles the high-flying adventures of Duckburg’s most famous trillionaire Scrooge McDuck; his mischief-making triplet grandnephews, Huey, Dewey and Louie; temperamental nephew, Donald Duck; and the trusted McDuck Manor team: big-hearted, fearless chauffer/pilot Launchpad McQuack, no-nonsense housekeeper Mrs. Beakley and Mrs. Beakley’s granddaughter, Webby Vanderquack, resident adventurer and the triplet’s fierce friend.

