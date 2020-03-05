Academy Award-winning writer, director, and actor Taika Waititi will write, direct, and executive produce two original animated series for Netflix. The first project is a series based on the world and characters of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” and the second is a wholly original take on the Oompa-Loompas, who will star in their own event series. In the announcement, Netflix added, “The shows will retain the quintessential spirit and tone of the original story while building out the world and characters far beyond the pages of the Dahl book for the very first time.”

The two projects are the beginning of an extensive partnership between Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company, which will reimagine many of the beloved stories of Roald Dahl, including “Matilda,” “The BFG,” “The Twits,” and others.

“I grew up reading Dahl stories and lived large parts of my young life in those magical worlds, so finding just the right creative partner to bring Willy Wonka, Charlie and the Oompa-Loompas to life in animation was a daunting task…until Taika walked into the room. Then, it was really obvious. If Dahl had created a character of a filmmaker to adapt his work, I’m pretty sure he would have created Taika,” said Netflix Vice President of Original Animation Melissa Cobb.

“In the words of Willy Wonka himself – we are ‘Delighted! Charmed! Overjoyed!’ with Taika’s appointment on this project. There is something undeniably Wonka-esque about Taika’s creative flair and inimitable sense of humor and we cannot think of anyone more perfectly suited to leading the creative charge on these first of their kind, feature quality Netflix shows,” added Gideon Simeloff, Commercial and Entertainment Director, Roald Dahl Story Company.

“The BFG,” “Matilda,” “The Twits,” and a host of other iconic Roald Dahl stories will soon join “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “The Oompa-Loompas” to expand the Roald Dahl story universe. They will join a growing slate of Netflix animated feature films for families, including Academy Award-nominated “Klaus” from Sergio Pablos, “The Willoughbys” from Kris Pearn, and “Over The Moon” from Glen Keane in 2020.

Netflix recently released “Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis” on March 3rd, and “Castlevania: Season 3” and “Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors” is available today. “Paradise PD: Part 2,” “The Protector: Season 3,” “Ugly Delicious,” “Spenser Confidential,” and the Netflix movie “Twin Murders: The Silence of White City” are set to premiere on March 6th. Other highlights for the first half of the month includes “The Circle: Brazil,” “On My Block: Season 3,” “Dirty Money: Season 2,” and “Summer Night” on March 11th, and “Elite: Season 3,” “Kingdom: Season 2,” “The Valhalla Murders,” “Lost Girls,” “100 Humans,” and “Bloodride” on March 13th.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.