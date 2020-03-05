Warner Bros. Pictures has one last trailer to share for “Scoob!,” the full-length animated adventure featuring the iconic mystery-solving pup. The movie tells the origin story of Shaggy and Scooby’s never-ending friendship, and the beginning of Mystery Inc. Tony Cervone directed the film, which hits theaters in May.

The official description adds, “Scoob!” reveals how lifelong friends Scooby and Shaggy first met and how they joined with young detectives Fred, Velma and Daphne to form the famous Mystery Inc. Now, with hundreds of cases solved and adventures shared, Scooby and the gang face their biggest, most challenging mystery ever: a plot to unleash the ghost dog Cerberus upon the world. As they race to stop this global “dogpocalypse,” the gang discovers that Scooby has a secret legacy and an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined.”

The animated-adventure stars Will Forte as Shaggy; two-time Oscar nominee Mark Wahlberg as Blue Falcon; Jason Isaacs as the infamous Dick Dastardly; Gina Rodriguez as Velma; Zac Efron as Fred; Amanda Seyfried as Daphne; Kiersey Clemons as Falcon Fury pilot Dee Dee Skyes; Ken Jeong as the Falcon Force’s Dynomutt; Tracy Morgan as Captain Caveman; Simon Cowell as himself; and Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo.

Pam Coats and Allison Abbate served as producers on the movie, with Adam Sztykiel, Charles Roven, Richard Suckle, Jesse Ehrman, Dan Povenmire, and Chris Columbus serving as executive producers. Adam Sztykiel, Jack C. Donaldson, Derek Elliott, and Matt Lieberman worked on the screenplay, and the story is from Matt Lieberman, Eyal Podell, and Jonathon E. Stewart.

You can set a reminder to catch “Scoob!” when it hits theaters on May 14th. If you’re looking for an animated-adventure before then, Disney’s “Onward,” is releasing nationwide on March 6th. Set in a suburban fantasy world, “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers (voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.

