STXfilms has a new adaptation of “The Secret Garden” coming to theaters in 2020. Marc Munden directed the movie, which was adapted for the screen by Jack Thorne. Colin Firth, Julie Walters, and Dixie Egerickx star in the adaptation, which is a new take on the beloved classic novel of the same name written by Frances Hodgson Burnett.

The official description reads, “Set in England during a new time period in 1947, the film follows a young orphan girl who, after being sent to live with her uncle, discovers a magical garden on the grounds of his estate.”

David Heyman and Rosie Alison serve as producers on “The Secret Garden,” with Jane Robertson serving as co-producer. StudioCanal’s Ron Halpern, Didier Lupfer, and Dan MacRae are executive producers. The studio didn’t announce a release date at this time, but you can get a look at the adaptation thanks to the trailer that was released on Thursday afternoon.

The next big family-friendly movie on the schedule is Disney’s “Onward,” which is releasing nationwide on March 6th. Set in a suburban fantasy world, “Onward” introduces two teenage elf brothers (voices of Chris Pratt and Tom Holland) who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there.

The following weekend, on March 13th, families can see the action-comedy “My Spy” with Dave Bautista, Chloe Coleman, Parisa Fitz-Henley, and Kristen Schaal. The big release at the end of the month is Disney’s “Mulan,” which is the latest release in Disney’s ongoing live-action franchise. March turned out to be an excellent month for family-friendly movies, so you have several options if you need a weekend activity with tiny movie fans.

Looking ahead to April, families have the CG sequel “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” and “Trolls: World Tour,” the follow-up to Universal Pictures mega-hit “Trolls” installment.

