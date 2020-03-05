The war-drama “Greyhound” released its first official trailer on Thursday afternoon. Aaron Schneider directed the adaptation, which stars Tom Hanks, Stephen Graham, Rob Morgan, and Elisabeth Shue. Hanks wrote the screenplay, and the film is based on the novel “The Good Shepherd” by C. S. Forester.

The official description reads, “In the early days of WWII, an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Tom Hanks) in his first command of a U.S. destroyer, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats.”

Sony Pictures released the trailer on social media, adding, “The only thing more dangerous than the front lines was the fight to get there.” Moviegoers will find “Greyhound” in theaters on June 12th, opening against the “Candyman” horror-thriller.

Hanks has several projects in the works after “Greyhound” hits theaters. Fans will see him in “News of the World,” a western-drama from Paul Greengrass with Helena Zengel, and Chukwudi Iwuji. Hanks is also expected to star in Joe Wright’s “In the Garden of Beasts,” and in an adaptation of the comedy-drama “A Man Called Ove.”

“Greyhound” will hit theaters shortly after “1917” dominated the Academy Awards in 2020. Sam Mendes directed that movie, which featured George MacKay, Dean-Charles Chapman, Mark Strong, Andrew Scott, Richard Madden, Colin Firth, and Benedict Cumberbatch. The movie was nominated for 10 Academy Awards in 2020, including Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Original Screenplay. “1917” went on to win three Academy Awards: Best Cinematography, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects.

The movie did even better at the BAFTAS, winning seven of its nine nominations. The movie picked up awards for Best Director, Outstanding British Film of the Year, Best Film, and Best Cinematography just to name a few. It will be a tough act to follow, but if anyone can do it, we think Tom Hanks has the best shot.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.