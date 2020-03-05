Lionsgate’s thriller “Antebellum” released a trailer on Thursday morning. Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz wrote and directed the movie, which stars Janelle Monáe, Marque Richardson, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone.

The official synopsis reads, “Successful author Veronica Henley (Janelle Monáe) finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality and must uncover the mind-bending mystery before it’s too late.”

The official release date for “Antebellum” is April 24th, and the movie will open against “Fatima” with Harvey Keitel, Goran Visnjic, Sônia Braga, and Joaquim de Almeid, and the adult-comedy “Bad Trip” with Eric André, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish, and Anthony J. James.

April is a mixed-bag of new releases. “The New Mutants” is starting off the month, opening against the romance-thriller comedy “The Lovebirds” with Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani, Anna Camp, and Kyle Bornheimer, and the animated-comedy “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway.” Horror-thriller fans can also look for the release of “Antlers” on April 17th, which stars Keri Russell, Jesse Plemons, Jeremy T. Thomas, and Graham Greene.

The next big thriller to hit theaters is “The Hunt,” from Universal Pictures. That movie will release on March 13th, and stars Betty Gilpin, Ethan Suplee, Emma Roberts, and Justin Hartley. “The Hunt” features wealthy elites hunting down kidnapped people on a private resort. The studio described the film on social media adding, “In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, a bunch of elites gathers for the very first time at a remote Manor House to hunt humans for sport. But the elites’ master plan is about to be derailed because one of the hunted, Crystal, knows The Hunters’ game better than they do. She turns the tables on the killers, picking them off, one by one, as she makes her way toward the mysterious woman at the center of it all.”

