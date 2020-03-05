Netflix’s “Ozark: Season 3” will release this month, and the company dropped an official trailer to get fans excited for the new episodes. The official launch date for Season 3 is March 27th, so be sure to set a reminder to avoid any spoilers. The new season stars Emmy Award Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award Winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award Winner Julia Garner, Emmy Award nominee Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery, and Jessica Frances Dukes.

Netflix released the trailer on social media on Thursday morning, telling followers, “They are all in. The Byrdes are back in business and the stakes have never been higher. As tensions mount surrounding their new casino, The Missouri Belle, Marty and Wendy struggle to balance their family’s safety with the growing success of their money laundering empire.”

The “Ozark: Season 3” description adds, “It’s six months later, the casino is up and running, but Marty and Wendy are fighting for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo. Aided by an alliance with Helen and drug cartel leader Omar Navarro, Wendy plots for expansion. But when Wendy’s brother Ben comes into town, everyone’s lives are thrown into chaos.”

Netflix recently released “Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis” on March 3rd, and “Castlevania: Season 3” and “Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors” is available today. “Paradise PD: Part 2,” “The Protector: Season 3,” “Ugly Delicious,” “Spenser Confidential,” and the Netflix movie “Twin Murders: The Silence of White City” are set to premiere on March 6th. Other highlights for the first half of the month includes “The Circle: Brazil,” “On My Block: Season 3,” “Dirty Money: Season 2,” and “Summer Night” on March 11th, and “Elite: Season 3,” “Kingdom: Season 2,” “The Valhalla Murders,” “Lost Girls,” “100 Humans,” and “Bloodride” on March 13th.

