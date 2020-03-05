BritBox announced on Thursday that the streaming service has hit the 1M subscribers mark, doubling the BritBox community since last January. The streaming platform, which has the largest collection of streaming British television, remains the fastest-growing targeted stand-alone SVOD service1 since its launch in March of 2017.

“This is an incredible milestone for our nimble team at BritBox,” stated Soumya Sriraman, CEO & President of BritBox. “Our content mix of known, now, and new British TV shows is a potent concoction of programming which remains unbeatable.”

“Today is a real achievement from an ambitious SVOD service. Reaching the million mark means more people than ever are discovering BritBox’s rich offer of new and classic British shows. We look forward to BritBox continuing on this trajectory,” stated Tim Davie, CEO BBC Studios.

“It’s great to see BritBox reach its landmark one millionth subscriber in North America. Subscribers really value and love the unique and unrivalled British TV content we offer. To achieve profitability in less than three years is also a fantastic achievement and is a boost to our international expansion plan,” said Carolyn McCall, Chief Executive, ITV.

BritBox’s “NOW” feature is unique to the channel, setting it apart from all other services by closing the gap between the U.S. and the UK. The feature arms BritBox to exclusively premiere series day-and-date with the UK premieres. This included “The Gavin and Stacey Christmas Special” with the original cast including James Corden, “Spring Watch,” a seasonal exploration of the UK’s most enticing wildlife, “Prime Minister’s Questions,” a weekly series where Members of Parliament pose timely questions to Prime Minister in the House of Commons, and daytime favorite “Good Morning Britain.”

Since the streaming service launched in 2017, the channel has become the exclusive home for original dramas, comedies, lifestyle, and news programming. A few of the more popular series are the dramas “Vera,” starring Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Emmy-nominated actress Brenda Blethyn, and “The Victim,” starring Golden Globe and Emmy Nominee Kelly Macdonald. The comedies include “Hold the Sunset” with John Cleese, along with lifestyle event “RHS Chelsea Flower Show,” a spectacular event where designers and horticultural experts show off cutting-edge designs and visionary gardens.

The channel recently announced a new commission, “Sister Boniface,” a spinoff of “Father Brown,” created by Jude Tindall and the co-commission with BBC of a second season of the Shaun Pye helmed comedy “There She Goes,” starring David Tennant and Jessica Hynes. The streaming service also has several originals and co-productions. The standouts are “McDonald and Dodds” with Mammoth Screen starring BAFTA and SAG award winner Jason Watkins, “Pembrokeshire Murders” starring award-winning actor Luke Evans, and season two of the intense crime drama, “The Bay,” starring BAFTA nominee Morven Christie. You can also find all of “Mrs. Brown’s Boys” and the platform continues to be the exclusive home to “MI5,” “Death in Paradise,” “Father Brown,” “Shetland,” “Wallander,” and the established home of the largest collection of classic “Doctor Who” episodes.

