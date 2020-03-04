The big Spring premiere event on the CW this year is “Stargirl,” which stars Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, and Amy Smart. The series is making its CW debut on May 12th, one day after it makes its digital debut on the DC Universe subscription service. Fans should know that every episode of “Stargirl” will be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms, following its broadcast on The CW Network.

“Stargirl” follows high school sophomore Courtney Whitmore as she inspires an unlikely group of young heroes to stop the villains of the past. This new drama reimagines Stargirl and the very first superhero team, called the Justice Society of America. The series focuses on the character that started creator Geoff Johns’ career as a comic book writer when he created her in 1999, lovingly inspired by his late sister who was killed in a 1996 plane explosion.

On May 20th, viewers can catch the Sesaon 7 premiere”The 100.” The season will be bittersweet for fans because the show is coming to an end. The second season of “In the Dark,” with Perry Mattfeld, will premiere on May 28th.

May will continue the CW’s new digital strategy. Each episode of the network’s new series, including hits like “Batwoman,” “Katy Keene,” “Nancy Drew,” and “Stargirl,” will be available to stream following their linear broadcast. This strategy is similar to Freeform’s, a network that dominates social media engagements and digital views in the YA market. Viewers will be able to watch on CWTV.com and The CW app, for free, with no subscription, login or authentication required. As with all new series this season, following the finale of “Stargirl,” the full season will be available to binge on The CW’s digital platforms.

