Matt Reeves teased more images from the set of “The Batman” on Thursday afternoon. The director posted the pictures on social media, giving fans a quick preview of Robert Pattinson’s Batman outfit, and the new Batmobile. The new Batmobile looks more like the custom car created for the 1970s Batman television series. The car resembles a tricked out muscle car at the moment, without all of the gadgets and customizations in the previous models. Robert Pattinson’s Batman outfit is harder to make out, and we will get a better look at the detailing when the movie releases its first trailer.

Matt Reeves is directing the movie, which Robert Pattinson as Batman and billionaire Bruce Wayne, along with Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle and Catwoman. The cast also includes Paul Dano as Edward Nashton; Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; and Andy Serkis as Alfred. Colin Farrell will also star in the film as Oswald Cobblepot.

Reeves and Dylan Clark are producing the film, and Simon Emanuel, Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, and Chantal Nong Vo are serving as executive producers.

Reeves’ team includes Oscar-nominated director of photography Greig Fraser, production designer James Chinlund; editors William Hoy and Tyler Nelson; Oscar-winning VFX supervisor Dan Lemmon; Oscar-nominated SFX supervisor Dominic Tuohy; Oscar-nominated sound mixer Stuart Wilson; Oscar-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran and costume designers Glyn Dillon and David Crossman. Other members of the team include hair designer Zoe Tahir, and Oscar-nominated makeup designer Naomi Donne.

Batman fans still have a long wait ahead before the Dark Knight returns to the big screen. “The Batman” is scheduled to hit theaters on June 25, 2021.

