Bond fans will have to wait a little longer to see “No Time to Die,” the next installment in the never-ending James Bond franchise. MGM announced that the studio has delayed the release of the movie, due to growing concerns amid the COVID-19 virus and a sluggish box office. Earlier this week, MGM canceled several publicity tours for the film in international markets, mostly Japan, South Korea, and China. The original domestic premiere date for “No Time to Die” was April 10th, but the new release date isn’t until November.

The spread of the coronavirus has caused mass theater closings around the world. “No Time to Die” was produced on a $200M budget, and MGM doesn’t want to take a chance with the film’s worldwide release. “No Time to Die” is now expected to debut on November 25th, which could cause a shift in the domestic calendar, if other studios decide to postpone films, or choose not to compete with “No Time to Die” on its opening weekend.

Cary Joji Fukunaga directed the new Bond film, which stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, and Naomie Harris. The movie also features Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

The film’s description reads, “In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Disney’s “Mulan” is one of the studio’s tent-pole films in 2020, and the movie is still on schedule to release later this month. Disney may delay the film’s release in international markets, but rival studios will be watching the film’s opening weekend very closely.

