Focus Features shared another look at “Never Rarely Sometimes Always,” which is scheduled to hit select theaters on March 13th. Eliza Hittman directed the drama, which features Sidney Flanigan, Talia Ryder, Théodore Pellerin, Ryan Eggold, and Sharon Van Etten. The studio dropped the trailer on Thursday morning, reminding viewers of the March release date.

The official description reads, “An intimate portrayal of two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin Skylar embark on a brave, fraught journey across state lines to New York City.”

It will be a busy weekend at both the wide and the specialty box office when “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” hits theaters. The big releases that weekend are the family-comedy “My Spy;” Vin Diesel’s actioner “Bloodshot;” the horror-thriller “The Hunt” with Emma Roberts and Betty Gilpin; and the inspirational drama “I Still Believe” with Britt Robertson and K.J. Apa.” At the specialty box office, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” will open against “The Informer” with Ana de Armas; “The Roads Not Taken” with Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, and Salma Hayek; and “Big Time Adolescence” with Pete Davidson. Just don’t confuse the drama “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” with the comedy-drama “Sometimes Always Never,” which releases this weekend. That project stars Bill Nighy, Sam Riley, Alice Lowe, and Jenny Agutter.

The crowded box office is great for moviegoers looking for something new, but the limited-releases could split the box office. If anything, you should set a reminder to catch these films when they release on digital or on-demand, as many of them were film festival favorites. You can watch the newest trailer for “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” below, and don’t forget to check your local listings to see if the drama is playing in a theater near you.

