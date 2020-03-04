Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse opened a brand new attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Florida this week. The iconic duo hosted a spectacular gala premiere Tuesday night in honor of the new ride, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which is now open to the public. It was an all-star event on Disney’s red carpet, with Walt Disney World Resort President Josh D’Amaro, Mickey and Minnie, Donald and Daisy, and Pluto taking pictures before the fireworks and dancing started.

As strange as it may sound, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the first ride-through attraction in a Disney park dedicated to Mickey and Minnie. In the new family adventure, guests burst through a movie screen and into the whimsical world of Disney Television Animation’s Emmy Award-winning “Mickey Mouse” cartoon shorts, where “mouse rules apply” and anything can happen. With an original “Mickey Mouse” story by Walt Disney Imagineering, guests will hear the new song “Nothing Can Stop Us Now.” The company stated that Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

“is a celebration of Disney heritage and a showcase for state-of-the-art storytelling and attraction design.”

“Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is a crowning achievement in the multiyear transformation of Disney’s Hollywood Studios,” D’Amaro said. “What was once a theme park that took you behind the scenes, now puts you in the center of your favorite stories.”

Over the past several years, Disney’s Hollywood Studios has evolved into a park that envelops guests in immersive experiences. Guests can now explore a new planet in the Star Wars galaxy, play like a toy with Woody and Buzz Lightyear, learn how to be a champion racer from Lightning McQueen, and much more. If you don’t mind the spoilers, you can watch a POV shot of the ride below and get a quick view of the attraction.

