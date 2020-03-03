The next installment to Hulu’s “Into the Dark” series now has an official trailer. “Into the Dark: Crawlers” will help you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day this year, which is on a bummer of a Tuesday in 2020. The episode is launching on March 6th, and you can quick preview of the episode below. Hulu released the trailer on social media on Tuesday afternoon, telling followers, “ALIENS. CRASH. THE PARTY.”

Brandon Zuck directed “Into the Dark: Crawlers,” working off a script by Catherine Wignall and Mike Gan. The new episode stars Jude Demorest, Pepi Sonuga, Giorgia Whigham, Olivia Liang, and Cameron Fuller. It’s launching a little early for St. Patrick’s day, but that just gives you more time to plan your weekend activities. The episode’s description reads, “Crawlers is set on Saint Patrick’s Day – a night of wild parties and drunken revelry – and follows three unlikely friends who band together to save a college town from a vicious horde of body-switching aliens.”

If you’re new to the “Into the Dark” franchise, the series is a monthly horror event series from Jason Blum’s independent TV studio. Each feature-length installment is inspired by a holiday and features Blumhouse’s signature genre/thriller spin on the story. February’s episode was “My Valentine,” and January featured “Midnight Kiss.”

Hulu has two big projects planned for March. The documentary “Hillary” is also debuting on March 6th, and the series premiere of “Little Fires Everywhere” is scheduled for March 18th. Now that Disney owns FOX, as well as FX, it’s expanding the FX content available on Hulu. The schedule in March includes “Breeders” and the “Real Housewives of NYC: Season 11” on March 3rd, followed by the series premiere of “Devs” and “DAVE” on March 5th. On March 6th, look for the premiere of “Hillary: Documentary,” “Into the Dark: Crawlers,” “Cake: Season 2,” and “Better Things: Season 4.” The documentary “The Most Dangerous Animal of All” premieres on March 7th.

