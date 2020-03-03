FOX set the “Underwater” digital release date on Tuesday morning, and Kristen Stewart’s thriller will release on Digital, Blu-ray, and DVD on April 14th. Stewart stars in the film alongside Vincent Cassel, Jessica Henwick, John Gallagher Jr., Mamoudou Athie, and T.J. Miller.

You can order the digital version right here on iTunes and Prime Video and have it ready for release day.

The film’s official description reads, “The crew of the Kepler undersea mining rig knew there would be hardships on their current mission, but nothing prepared them for the terrors they’re about to face. The heart-stopping adventure begins when a devastating earthquake damages the rig, including its communication devices and escape vehicle. Although quick-thinking mechanical engineer Norah Price (Stewart) manages to temporarily stave off imminent disaster, the need to evacuate escalates quickly. Their only hope is to walk across the ocean floor to an abandoned vessel, in hopes that its communication equipment still works. As if their journey isn’t treacherous enough, they begin to sense that they’re not alone in the murky ocean depths.”

“Underwater” hit theaters back in January, when “1917,” “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker,” and “Jumanji: The Next Level” were still dominating the box office. The thriller had a $7M opening weekend and went on to make over $40.7M worldwide. William Eubank directed the movie.

Fans of Kristen Stewart can see her in the upcoming rom-com “Happiest Season” alongside Mackenzie Davis. The cast also includes Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, Ana Gasteyer, Burl Moseley, Sarayu Blue, and Jake McDorman. “Happiest Season” captures the story of a young woman (Stewart) whose plan to propose to her girlfriend (Davis) while at her family’s annual holiday party is upended when she discovers her partner hasn’t yet come out to her conservative parents (Steenburgen and Garber).

