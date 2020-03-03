Sony Pictures released the official trailer for the animated-comedy “Connected,” from director Mike Rianda and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. The movie features the voice talents for Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Mike Rianda, Eric Andre, and Olivia Colman, and hits theaters on September 18th.

The official description reads, “When Katie Mitchell (voiced by Abbi Jacobson), a creative outsider, is accepted into the film school of her dreams, her plans to meet “her people” at college are upended when her nature-loving dad Rick (voiced by Danny McBride) determines the whole family should drive Katie to school together and bond as a family one last time. Katie and Rick are joined by the rest of the family, including Katie’s wildly positive mom Linda (voiced by Maya Rudolph), her quirky little brother Aaron (voiced by Mike Rianda), and the family’s delightfully chubby pug Monchi for the ultimate family road trip. Suddenly, the Mitchells’ plans are interrupted by a tech uprising: all around the world, the electronic devices people love – from phones, to appliances, to an innovative new line of personal robots – decide it’s time to take over. With the help of two friendly malfunctioning robots, the Mitchells will have to get past their problems and work together to save each other and the world!”

Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe wrote and directed the movie for the studi, with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Kurt Albrecht serving as producers on the project. Will Allegra and Louis Koo served as executive producers.

The fall box office could change over the next few months, but “Connected” is scheduled to open against “The King’s Man” prequel, and the crime-drama “Without Remorse” with Jamie Bell, Michael B. Jordan, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Cam Gigandet. This weekend, the animated-comedy “Onward” hits theaters nationwide. That movie is from Disney-PIXAR and features Tom Holland, Chris Pratt, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and John Ratzenberger.

