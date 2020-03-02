The “Descendants 3” premiere was the big release from the Disney Channel over the summer, and “Zombies 2” dominated the ratings this winter. The “Zombies 2” premiere was the top cable telecast of 2020 to-date, outside of sports and news programming, and delivered nearly 5M Total Viewers. The sequel even topped the February 2018 premiere of the original “Zombies,” which was another instant-hit for the Disney Original’s team. The second installment stars Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, Trevor Tordjman, Kylee Russell, Carla Jeffery, Chandler Kinney, Pearce Joza, Ariel Martin, Kingston Foster, James Godfrey, Naomi Snieckus, Tony Nappo, Jasmine Renee Thomas, Emilia McCarthy, and Noah Zulfikar.

The Disney Channel stated that the sequel posted cable television’s highest ratings among all Kid and Girl demographics since Disney Channel’s premiere of “Descendants 3” in August 2019. Replays of the movie are still going strong, and the movie is pulling in more viewers across Disney Channel linear, Video On Demand, and DisneyNOW. “Zombies 2” currently ranks in the Top 5 TV Chart on Apple iTunes, and the music videos have been trending on YouTube. The 10-song soundtrack is also doing well, and it continues to climb the music charts, reaching #1 on iTunes Soundtrack chart and outpacing the 2018 movie’s music by more than 22% in the U.S.

Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide, said, “For anyone who thought ‘zombies were dead,’ think again! Clearly, the originality and creativity brought by our brilliant production team – the director, producers, writers, songwriters and composer and an incredibly talented cast — has re-awakened kids’ fascination with this genre of storytelling.”

The sequel was directed by DGA Award-winner Paul Hoen and written by David Light and Joseph Raso, who were nominated for a Humanitas Prize for the original “ZOMBIES.” Anna Gerb, Hoen, Light, and Raso served as executive producers on the project, and Mary Pantelidis served as producer.

The Disney original picks up a few months after the original in the town of Seabrook, where the newly united communities of humans and zombies are reveling in their new-found peace. Addison is finishing up an exciting and competitive session at cheer camp and Zed is preoccupied with his plan to ask her to Prawn, Seabrook High’s mighty shrimp-themed prom. However, when a new group of mysterious teenage werewolves unexpectedly arrive in search of an ancient life source buried somewhere in Seabrook, a fearful city council immediately reenacts Seabrook’s anti-monster laws, making it impossible for Zed and Addison to attend Prawn together. Determined to keep their plan to be the first zombie/cheerleader couple to go to the prom, Zed runs for school president against cheer captain, Bucky, in order to change the rules.

Meanwhile, the werewolves, including fierce pack leader Willa, her earnest brother Wyatt and their well-intentioned but sometimes over-eager friend Wynter, enroll at Seabrook High and embark on a search to find the powerful moonstone that can restore their fading strength and energy. The wolves suspect that Addison may hold the secret to finding the precious stone and begin to draw her into their circle. Fearing he might lose Addison to the werewolf pack, Zed sabotages Addison’s effort to find out if she really belongs amongst them. When his deception is revealed and Addison confronts the truth about her identity, zombies, cheerleaders, and werewolves all discover the real meaning of community and acceptance.

