Starting today, subscribers can access a wide selection of FX Networks’ current and previous series in a dedicated content hub on Hulu. The hub is launching in two phases, the first of which begins today, and the second starts on April 15th. Episodes of FX and FXX series will be available the day after their linear premiere on television, allowing more subscribers a chance to catch up on their favorite shows.

The first two episodes of the comedy series “Breeders” premiere on FX tonight, then stream the next day on FX on Hulu, with a new episode to follow each week. The comedy series “DAVE” premieres on FXX on March 4th, and streams the next day on FX on Hulu with a new episode launching each week. On March 5th, the limited series “Devs” premieres and will live exclusively on FX on Hulu. That same night, the fourth season of the award-winning comedy “Better Things” kicks off on FX and streams the next day on FX on Hulu, with new episodes launching each week. Also on March 5th, the second season of the half-hour weekly showcase “Cake” will premiere with two episodes airing on FXX and the next day on FX on Hulu, followed by a new episode each subsequent week.

“From this point forward, Hulu will be the most comprehensive streaming service for future, current and library FX original programs,” said Landgraf, emphasizing that Disney is the best possible home for FX. “Disney has always been in the business of storytelling, having been in the business for almost 100 years.” He pointed to the strength of Disney’s brands, citing the huge success of Disney+. “It takes a lot of volume to create a must-have streaming platform,” he continued. “I have no doubt that both of our brands together—the Hulu originals brand and the FX originals brand—will make Hulu a stronger platform than either of them could alone. I’m excited for the opportunity for us. And I believe that FX can become stronger, remaining one of the most relevant and viable television brands in Disney and across the landscape of American TV.”

Craig Erwich, senior vice president, Hulu Originals, echoed Landgraf’s enthusiasm for the partnership during the streaming service’s presentation at the 2020 Winter TCA. “John Landgraf and his team at FX have built a reputation for fearless storytelling with extraordinary talent and auspices,” he said. “When you couple that with Hulu’s slate and our savvy, highly engaged audience, it’s going to be a phenomenal year.”

At TCA, Landgraf stressed that FX on Hulu would not negatively affect viewership on the linear channels. Instead, he sees it as a great opportunity for FX shows to reach many viewers who are not subscribers to what he calls the multi-channel ecosystem. “In past experiences, with shows such as Legion and most recently with A Christmas Carol, not only does viewing on Hulu not decrease viewing on the FX channel, but exhibiting on both platforms has grown the overall audience for both shows.”

The second phase starts on April 15th, with the premiere of the first three episodes of the limited series “Mrs. America,” starring Cate Blanchett, exclusively on FX on Hulu, with a new episode following each week. That evening, the first two episodes of the second season of the hit comedy series “What We Do in the Shadows” premiere on FX before streaming the next day on FX on Hulu.

The fourth installment of FX original series “Fargo,” starring Chris Rock, kicks off with two episodes airing on FX on April 19th, followed by their arrival on FX on Hulu the next day, with a new episode premiering each subsequent week.

Looking ahead to May, on May 6th the first two episodes of the award-winning animated series “Archer” will premiere on FXX, streaming the next day on FX on Hulu with a new episode each week.

