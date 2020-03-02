Chrissy Teigen’s “Chrissy’s Court” will premiere on Quibi on April 6th, which happens to be the same day as the launch of the Quibi app. The show’s official description reads, “Real people. Real cases. And real, legally binding decisions. If you thought Chrissy Teigen couldn’t become an actual courtroom judge, you’ve been overruled.”

According to the platform, in each episode of Chrissy’s Court, Chrissy Teigen reigns supreme as the “judge” over one small claims case. Chrissy’s mom turned “bailiff,” Pepper Thai, maintains order in the courtroom. In this courtroom, Chrissy’s decisions are final and binding.

Quibi also announced that “Thanks A Million,” “Most Dangerous Game,” “When the Streetlights Go On,” “The Nod,” and “Last Night’s Late Night” will also be launch titles. Quibi – which is short for “quick bites” – is built for easy, on-the-go mobile viewing with new episodes of movie-quality shows delivered daily in episodes of 10 minutes or less.

A few of the standout titles that are coming to platform include Sophie Turner’s “Survive” with co-star Corey Hawkins. Mark Pellington directed that movie, which follows two survivors of a plane crash on a remote snow-covered mountain. Liam Hemsworth and Christopher Waltz are starring in the “Most Dangerous Game” from director Phil Abraham. That film also features Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke, Natasha Bordizzo, and Jimmy Akingbola. In the story, Hemsworth’s character agrees to be hunted to try and win prize-money to save his sick wife. You can also look for Kiefer Sutherland and Boyd Holbrook’s “The Fugitive” with Natalie Martinez, Tiya Sircar, Brian Geraghty, Genesis Rodriguez, and Keilani Arellanes. Veena Sud directed “The Stranger, which stars Maika Monroe, Dane DeHaan, and Avan Jogia.

If you’re looking for a comedy, Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson are starring in “Flipped” from creators Steve Mallory and Damon Jones. Other projects in the works include a new talk show with Demi Lovato and a prank show with host Cara Delevingne.

