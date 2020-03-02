Lady Gaga’s next album, Chromatica, will drop on April 10th. The performer confirmed the release date on social media, telling her followers, “Welcome to “Chromatica”, coming April 10. Pre-order now.” You can already order the album on iTunes and Prime Music and have it ready to go on release day.

The announcement comes just a few days after Lady Gaga released her new single, “Stupid Love,” which also dropped a music video shot entirely on an iPhone. Details on the new album are sparce, and Lady Gaga did not release the official cover-art for the Chromatica album at this time. The performer did release a pink placeholder for the album art, which was created for the album pre-sales.

As of Monday afternoon, Lady Gaga’s “Stupid Love” music video had already reached 21M views. Daniel Askill directed the music video for Lady Gaga, and the entire video was shot on an iPhone 11 Pro, which is great branding for Apple as the company continues to fight for a larger share in the creative community.

So far, Lady Gaga isn’t returning to the big screen in 2020. The Oscar-winning actor last appeared in “A Star is Born” opposite Bradley Cooper, who also directed the movie. “A Star is Born” won an Oscar for Best Original Song in 2019 and was nominated for Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor, Best Picture, Best Cinematography, and Best Sound Mixing. The film didn’t win any of the other Academy Awards, which some outlets took as a snub to the film, but it did solidify Gaga’s presence on the big screen. Gaga was the first person to be nominated for Best Actress and Best Original Song.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.