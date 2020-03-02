After a season filled with Cybermen and the Master, “Doctor Who” will return this holiday season with the Daleks. Shortly after the Season 12 cliffhanger aired on BBC America, the network confirmed that a special episode called, “Revolution of the Daleks,” will air later this year. The network stopped short of announcing a premiere date at this time, but more information will be announced over the next few months.

Doctor Who Showrunner Chris Chibnall said in a statement, “We can’t leave the Doctor there! On that cliffhanger! Well, we did. But rest assured, the Doctor and her friends will be back for a one-off extended special around Christmas and New Year. (I don’t know when they’re going to put it on yet, otherwise we’d tell you!). There will be Daleks. There will be exterminations. Thrills, laughter, tears. You know. The usual. See you at the end of the year.”

Jodie Whittaker is returning to the role of the Doctor, and Tosin Cole, Bradley Walsh, and Mandip Gill will be starring in the upcoming festive episode as well.

BBC America didn’t confirm if the holiday episode will be airing on Christmas or New Year’s. Traditionally, “Doctor Who” had a Christmas-themed episode that aired each year, but after a few dozen remakes of the Christmas-theme, the network moved the special event to New Year’s and played a Christmas marathon over the holiday break. Doctor Who fans will just have to wait an see for now.

The Season 12 cliffhanger left the Doctor alone and imprisoned, so fans will have to wait until the holiday season to learn what happened next. The series will take a scheduled break for now, but teasers and announcements should be released before the holiday season. The good news is that Whittaker is returning as the Doctor and that more adventures of time and space are on the way.

