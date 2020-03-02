If you’re looking to pick-up a Kindle or the Kindle Paperwhite, the two devices are currently down to their best prices ever on Amazon. The newest Kindle Paperwhite model is on sale for $85 for a limited time, saving you $45, and the Kindle is $60, down from the MSRP of $90.

You can find the Kindle Papwerwhite promotion right here on Amazon for a limited time, and the Kindle promotion right here on Amazon.

As we pointed out in our 2019 Kindle Buying Guide, the Kindle Paperwhite is the company’s best-selling e-reader. You can save $45 on the Kindle Paperwhite 8GB with special offers, and $50 off the 32GB model with special offers during this promotion. The Paperwhite model comes in either Black or Twilight Blue and features a flush-front design with a 300 ppi glare-free display. The big selling point is that the Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof, allowing users to read in the bath or by the pool without worry. The new model also offers Bluetooth pairing, and a single battery charge lasts for weeks, not hours. The Kindle Paperwhite also offers a much better screen than the traditional Kindle.

If you would like the regular Kindle, the standard model offers 4GB storage and features a 167 ppi screen. This model also offers Bluetooth pairing, but it’s not waterproof like the Kindle Paperwhite.

Amazon didn’t mention how long the promotion will last, but this is the best price for both models, even rivaling the Black Friday deals that Amazon offers when the company sells millions of devices over a weekend. The Spring best-seller schedule is just around the corner, and many of your favorite authors should have new releases on the way. You can stock up on a new e-reader and have it filled with new releases and you’ll be prepared for the warmer weather.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.