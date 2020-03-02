Netflix dropped an official trailer for “Elite: Season 3,” teasing the new episodes before they release on the platform on March 13th. The video streaming service debuted the Season 3 trailer on social media on Monday morning, and there’s a lot to digest in the upcoming storylines. Netflix told followers, “A new school year in Las Encinas and the students want nothing more than for things to go back to normal. However, an unexpected event will force them to make choices that will change their lives forever.”

If you’re new to the show, the official description reads, “Las Encinas, the best and most exclusive school in Spain where the elite send their children to study, is also where three working class kids have just been admitted after their academy was destroyed by an earthquake and the local council divided up the students between the different schools in the area. The clash between those who have everything and those who have nothing to lose creates the perfect storm that ultimately ends in a murder. Who is behind the crime?””

Netflix is releasing a lot of new content in March. Netflix subscribers can look for “Taylor Tomlinson: Quarter-Life Crisis” on March 3rd, followed by “Castlevania: Season 3” and “Mighty Little Bheem: Festival of Colors” on March 5th. The shows “Paradise PD: Part 2,” “The Protector: Season 3,” “Ugly Delicious,” “Spenser Confidential,” and the Netflix movie “Twin Murders: The Silence of White City” will premiere on March 6th.

Other highlights for the first half of the month includes “The Circle: Brazil,” “On My Block: Season 3,” “Dirty Money: Season 2,” and “Summer Night” on March 11th, and “Elite: Season 3,” “Kingdom: Season 2,” “The Valhalla Murders,” “Lost Girls,” “100 Humans,” and “Bloodride” on March 13th. That should be enough to get through the first couple of March weekends, and Netflix will have a new slate of originals to watch during the back-half of the month.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.