Disney’s “Artemis Fowl” adaptation released a new trailer on Monday morning, reminding viewers that the film hit theaters in May. The official release date is May 29th, and “Artemis Fowl” will open against A24’s “The Green Knight” and the comedy-drama “Irresistable” with Mackenzie Davis, Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, and Natasha Lyon. Disney’s adaptation is based on the book by Eoin Colfer.

The official description reads, “Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he seeks to find his father who has mysteriously disappeared. With the help of his loyal protector Butler, Artemis sets out to find him, and in doing so uncovers an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies. Deducing that his father’s disappearance is somehow connected to the secretive, reclusive fairy world, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.”

Kenneth Branagh directed “Artemis Fowl” for Disney, and the movie features Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel, Adrian Scarborough, and Miranda Raison. You’ll also find Colin Farrell and Judi Dench in the project. Kenneth Branagh and Judy Hofflund produced the movie, with Angus More Gordon and Matthew Jenkins serving as executive producers. Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl wrote the screenplay.

Disney’s upcoming movie slate includes the animated-comedy “Onward” on March 6th and the live-action “Mulan” movie on March 27th. Later this year, fans can see “Marvel’s Black Widow” on May 1st, the animated-comedy “Soul” on June 19th, “Disney’s Jungle Cruise” on July 24th, and “Marvel’s The Eternals” on November 6th.

