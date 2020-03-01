Elisabeth Moss returned to the big-screen this weekend with the thriller “The Invisible Man.” The movie entered into the box office with terrific reviews and dominated the domestic chart on opening weekend. “The Invisible Man” will have to defend its title against several big releases next week, with Disney releasing the animated-comedy “Onward” and A24 releasing the drama “First Cow.”

Universal Pictures’ “The Invisible Man” won the weekend with a $29M domestic debut across 3,610 locations. Leigh Whannell directed “The Invisible Man,” and the movie stars Elisabeth Moss, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer, and Aldis Hodge. “Sonic the Hedgehog” dropped to second-place with $16M across 4,177 locations. Now in its third-week in theaters, the CG hedgehog has made over $128.2M domestically. Jeff Fowler directed “Sonic the Hedgehog,” and the movie features Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter, James Marsden, and Adam Pally.

“The Call of the Wild” dropped to third-place overall on the domestic chart with a $13M weekend across 3,865 locations. This is the film’s second-week in theaters and it sits with a $45.8M domestic total. Chris Sanders directed “Call of the Wild,” which features Harrison Ford, Karen Gillan, and Cara Gee. FUNimation Entertainment’s “My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising” took fourth-place overall with a $5M debut across 1,260 locations. Sony Pictures’ “Bad Boys for Life” also dropped a spot this week, taking fifth-place overall with a $4.3M weekend across 2,708 locations. The action-comedy hit theaters seven-weeks ago and has made over $197M domestically. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah directed “Bad Boys for Life,” and the movie stars Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Alexander Ludwig, Vanessa Hudgens, and Paola Nuñez.

At the specialty box office, Searchlight Pictures’ “Wendy” had the highest gross with $30K at 4 locations. The comedy “Greed” was close behind, bringing in $28K at 4 locations, and “Saint Frances” made $16K at 1 location.

The big releases next weekend are A24’s drama “First Cow,” Disney’s “Onward,” Ben Affleck’s “The Way Back,” and the wide-release of “Emma.”

If those don’t interest you, there are several films hitting the specialty box office next weekend. If you rather stay in, a few of these limited-releases will be available the same day through most on-demand services. You can check your local listings for the mystery comedy-drama “Sometimes Always Never” with Bill Nighy, Sam Riley, Alice Lowe, and Jenny Agutter, “Run This Town” with Ben Platt, Mena Massoud, Damian Lewis, and Nina Dobrev, “The Booksellers” with Parker Posey, Fran Lebowitz, Gay Talese, and Susan Benne, “Hope Gap” with Josh O’Connor, Bill Nighy, Annette Bening, and Aiysha Hart, and “The Burnt Orange Heresy” with Elizabeth Debicki, Claes Bang, Donald Sutherland, and Mick Jagger.

