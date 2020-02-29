Netflix’s “The Witcher” series is adding another Witcher to the cast in Season 2. Kim Bodnia, Villanelle’s handler on BBC America’s “Killing Eve” series, is taking on the role of Vesemir in the new episodes. In the story, Vesemir is not only Geralt’s tutor, but he’s also the closest thing to a father that Geralt has ever had. He is much older than Geralt, even by Witcher standards, and he lived through the Massacre at Kaer Morhen when most of the Witchers were slaughtered.

Vesemir and Geralt are both Witchers from the school of the Wolf, and Vesemir lives in the Kaer Morhen stronghold when he’s not on the road slaying monsters. Vesemir is an excellent swordsman, as well as an expert in alchemy and monster lore.

“I am so thrilled to welcome Kim Bodnia to the cast of ‘The Witcher,’” said showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich in a statement. “I have admired his unique talents in shows like ‘Killing Eve’ and ‘The Bridge,’ and cannot wait for him to bring strength, tenacity, and warmth to the character of Vesemir, who is such an integral part of our upcoming season.”

The Netflix series follows Geralt, Ciri (Freya Allen), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) as they travel through the continent and discover their fates. The second season will also bring back the bard Jaskier, played by Joey Batey.

The show’s official description reads, “Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Jason F. Brown, Schmidt Hissrich, Tomek Baginski, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub, and Jarosław Sawko serve as executive producers on the series at Netflix.

