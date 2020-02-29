Disney Channel set a premiere date for the second season of “Just Roll With It,” the popular hybrid family sitcom/improvisation series. The show is scheduled to return on March 15th with all-new episodes, and fans will find them on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. The network also announced that comedian J.C. Currais is a series regular in the second season, returning to his role of Gator. Disney mainstay John Ratzenberger will also guest star in a recurring role as Blair’s grandfather. According to the network, Season 2 also includes “wild animals, real-life wedding vows with legal matrimony as part of a storyline, and feats of epic proportions.” The studio audience votes for wacky scenarios that the cast must improvise their way through during the show taping. Additional season two guest stars include Charles Shaughnessy, Johnny Pemberton, Jason Earles, Debra Wilson, Jillian Shea Spaeder, and Kingston Foster.

“Just Roll With It” follows the newly blended Bennett-Blatt family as they navigate everyday family life and the ups and downs of adolescence. The series stars Tobie Windham and Suzi Barrett as fun-loving newlyweds and parents, Byron and Rachel; talented young actors Ramon Reed and Kaylin Hayman as preteen step-siblings, Owen and Blair; and J.C. Currais as The Gator.

In the season two premiere, the Bennett-Blatt family is finally rescued from the sea only to discover Rachel’s mischievous and somewhat unpredictable dad (Ratzenberger)—who relishes in being a doting but unruly Grandpa—has been kicked out of his retirement community and needs to move in with the family. “Just Roll With It” was created and is executive produced by Adam Small and Trevor Moore with a production crew led by co-executive producer Skot Bright.

“Just Roll With It” is one of Disney Channel’s hit live-action series on the network. The other shows include “Andi Mack,” “BUNK’D,” “Cooper & Cami Ask the World,” “Gabby Duran and the Unsittables,” “Raven’s Home,” “Sulphur Springs,” and “Sydney to the Max.”

