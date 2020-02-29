Golden Globe nominee Courtney Cox will star in the horror-comedy pilot “Shining Vale” on Starz, playing the lead role of Patricia Phelps. “Shining Vale” won’t be Cox’s first role in the horror genre, she played Gale Weathers in “Scream,” “Scream 2,” “Scream 3,” and “Scream 4.”

“As Starz continues to expand its slate of original comedy series, we are incredibly proud to bring a talented actress such as Courteney Cox to the network to topline ‘Shining Vale,’” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz. “Her previous success in the genre combined with her well-honed comedic chops make her the ideal actor to bring Pat to life.”

The show’s official description reads, “Shining Vale is a horror-comedy about a dysfunctional family that moves from the city to a small town into a house in which terrible atrocities have taken place. But no one seems to notice except for Pat, who’s convinced she’s either depressed or possessed – turns out, the symptoms are exactly the same. Patricia “Pat” Phelps is a former “wild child” who rose to fame by writing a raunchy, drug-and-alcohol-soaked women’s empowerment novel (a.k.a. lady porn).” The network added, “Fast forward 17 years later, Pat is clean and sober but totally unfulfilled. She still hasn’t written her second novel, she can’t remember the last time she had sex with her husband, and her teenage kids are at that stage where they love their vile friends and want you dead. She was a faithful wife until her one slip-up: a torrid 15-night-stand with a hot, young artist/handyman/musician neighbor. In a last-ditch effort to save her marriage, she and her family move from the “crazy” of the city to a large, old house in the suburbs where evil and humor collide.”

Most people know Courteney Cox for playing Monica Geller on the Emmy Award-winning comedy “Friends.” Cox also starred as Jules Cobb in the comedy sitcom “Cougar Town.” That series lasted for six seasons, and she was nominated for a Golden Globe for the role. Cox also currently serves as an executive producer and the host on Facebook Watch’s documentary series, “Nine Months with Courteney Cox” via her Hopper Productions banner and Ample Entertainment. That show received a nomination for “Short Form Series” for the first-ever Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards in 2018 and is currently filming its second season, set to air in 2020.

“Shining Vale” is executive produced by Jeff Astrof, Sharon Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan, and Dana Honor. Astrof wrote the pilot, from a story by Horgan & Astrof. Dearbhla Walsh directs and executive produces the pilot.

