Fans of NBC’s “Superstore” won’t see America Ferrera in the next season. Ferrera, who also serves as an executive producer on the show, confirmed that she is leaving the show on social media. The news comes just a few days after NBC announced a Season 6 renewal for the series.

On her Instagram, Ferrera told fans, “The last five years on Superstore have been some of the most rewarding, enriching and enjoyable years of my career. Producing, directing and acting with this wonderful cast and crew has given me opportunities to grow as a person and storyteller. I’m so grateful to my partners at NBC and Universal Television for the support and belief they have always placed in the show, and I’m most thankful to the brilliant Justin Spitzer for creating the funny, smart and relevant world of Superstore and inviting me to be a part of it. As I start the next chapter for my family and career, I wish only the best, and much continued success, to my beloved Superstore family.”

In the show’s fifth season, “Superstore” averaged 3.8M viewers overall in “live plus seven day” Nielsens. The season’s premiere hit 7.5M viewers when viewing on all platforms was counted. The show is produced by Universal Television, Spitzer Holding Company, Miller Green Broadcasting, and The District.

America Ferrera and Ben Feldman star in the workplace comedy, which follows a unique family of employees at a supersized megastore. The first five seasons of “Superstore” centers around Amy, who recently was promoted to be the store manager and is the glue holding the place together, and Jonah, a dreamer determined to prove work doesn’t have to be boring. Their fellow associates include the sardonic Garrett, the sweet and clueless Cheyenne, and the perpetually dismissed Sandra. The team also includes Glenn, who stepped down as manager in an attempt to have more family time, and Dina, the aggressive assistant manager who enforces Cloud 9 policy with an iron fist. Mateo was also part of the team, recently as the self-promoted floor supervisor, until being detained due to his undocumented status.

