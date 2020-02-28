Syfy announced two new co-productions on Friday afternoon, “The Surrealtor” and “Day of the Dead,” and both have a ten-episode order. Blue Ice Pictures is producing “The Surrealtor,” and “Day of the Dead” is based on George A. Romero’s classic film and produced by Cartel Entertainment. Both projects are expected to air on SYFY in 2021.

The official description for “The Surrealtor” reads, “Realtor Nick Roman and an elite team of specialists handle the cases that no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating and “fixing” the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure—and closings –even as they struggle with demons of their own.”

The 10-episode series is executive produced by Lance Samuels and Daniel Iron, along with George Olson will also serve as showrunner. Blue Ice Pictures was also behind “Ginny & Georgia,” “Kissing Booth,” and “Spinning Out” for Netflix, and “Vagrant Queen” which is also on SYFY. Their TV features include “Lake Placid: Legacy,” “Leprechaun Returns” and “Killer High” for SYFY.

The “Dead of the Dead” series will once again tell the story of six strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. The description adds, “This ode to George A. Romero’s famous flesh-eaters reminds us that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to rip them apart.”

The series is produced by Cartel Entertainment, and showrunners Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas will also write. Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, Drew Brown executive produce on behalf of Cartel Entertainment, along with Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson, Jordan Kizwani from HiTide Studios. The company has been involved in more than 50 movie and television productions since inception, including the hit series “Creepshow” for Shudder and the animated series “Twelve Forever” for Netflix. Cartel previously produced the series “Ties That Bind” for Up TV, and “A Place in the Sun” for Discovery, as well as several recent feature films, including “Switched for Christmas,” “Christmas Connection,” “Love at the Shore,” “Sun Sand and Romance,” “Love at First Glance,” and “Wrong Nanny.”

Syfy’s upcoming lineup includes the new drama series “Resident Alien” with Alan Tudyk, “Vagrant Queen,” and the “Chucky” adaptation. The network’s current hits include “Wynonna Earp,” “Van Helsing,” and “The Magicians.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.