Sofia Vergara is joining “America’s Got Talent” as a new judge this season. Vergara will sit alongside returning judges Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandel. Terry Crews, who also stars on NBC’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” will return as host.

“I’m so happy to join my new family on ‘AGT,’” Vergara said. “This is a new and exciting next chapter for me and I’m extremely proud to be the first Latin judge on the show. I can’t wait to watch all the talent and have fun with all you guys!”

“I’m so excited to be back at ‘AGT’ with Simon, Howie and Terry. The fact that Sofia Vergara is joining us is the icing on an already delicious cake,” Klum said.

“Sofia’s infectious energy and sharp wit will blend perfectly with returning favorites Heidi, Simon, Howie, and Terry. As both a respected actress and successful entrepreneur, she embodies the American dream that is synonymous with AGT’s transformative stage,” said Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative & Reality Group, NBC Entertainment.

“As we head into our milestone 15th season, we are excited to welcome Sofia to the AGT family,” said Trish Kinane, President of Entertainment Programming, Fremantle. “We are also delighted at the return of the amazing Heidi Klum and look forward to a lot of fun as these dynamic, accomplished women join Simon, Howie and host Terry Crews to inspire contestants in a fun-filled and unpredictable series.”

Vergara is ending her 11-season run as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on ABC’s hit comedy “Modern Family” this year. She was nominated for four Emmy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards for her work on the show. In addition, she was nominated four times for a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series. In film, Vergara has starred in many films, including “Hot Pursuit,” “Fading Gigolo,” “Chef,” “Wild Card,” “Happy Feet 2” and Tyler Perry’s “Meet the Browns” and “Madea Goes to Jail.”

“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.