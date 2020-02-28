Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order: SVU” and the entire lineup of “Chicago” dramas were renewed for three more seasons at NBC. The network confirmed the new deal with Wolf on Thursday afternoon, which keeps Wolf Entertainment a part of NBC programming for the next few years.

The deal isn’t surprising, as “Law & Order: SVU” and the “Chicago” series are several of NBC’s most popular shows. Last season the three “Chicago” dramas reached a total of 66M viewers, and all three series rank among TV’s top seven most-watched dramas. In “live plus seven day” Nielsens, “Chicago Med” and “P.D.” is delivering 11M viewers and “Fire” is averaging 11.4M. For the 2018-19 season “Law & Order: SVU” is TV’s most-watched series with more than 150B minutes viewed across NBC, USA and Ion. In “live plus seven day” Nielsens, “SVU” is averaging 6.5M viewers overall and with the addition of digital and linear delayed viewing to date.

As part of Wolf’s new five-year deal, NBC has given three-year pickups to its “Chicago” brand – “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Med” series, as well as “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” the longest-running live-action primetime program in TV history. The pact also includes multiple series commitments. Wolf’s deal comes on the heels of his recent pact with NBCUniversal’s soon-to-be-launched streaming service Peacock, where Wolf’s extensive library – including both the “Law & Order” and “Chicago” franchises – will be available for users.

“I’m gratified and excited that Universal will remain our home for five more years,” Wolf said. “This new term deal complements our recently concluded agreement to make Peacock one of the primary destinations for both the ‘L&O’ and ‘Chicago’ brands, as well as our extraordinary three-year NBC broadcast pickups on all four current series. We are now supercharged to expand our business on new platforms, both domestically and internationally, while continuing to produce our current and future series for broadcasting and streaming networks.”

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Dick over the decades and it goes without saying he remains one of the most influential producers in history,” said Bonnie Hammer, Chairman, NBCUniversal Content Studios. “He is a visionary unlike any other whose impact has changed the entire television landscape. We’re beyond thrilled to have Dick and his team remain in the NBCUniversal family for many years to come.”

“The significance of having Dick Wolf remain at Universal Television can’t be overstated,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, President, Universal Television. “Dick has proven himself masterful at building successful, iconic brands and telling gripping, intelligent and thought-provoking stories. It’s an honor and pleasure to be a part of the Wolf Pack for the next five years. We’re also grateful to NBC for their continued support of the ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Chicago’ drama series.”

“Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes shows audiences love,” said Paul Telegdy, Chairman, NBC Entertainment. “We are delighted, excited and proud that as part of this epic deal with Wolf Entertainment, NBC’s loyal audience will know that their favorite shows have a certain future for the next three years.”

