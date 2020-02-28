Prime Video’s “Tales From the Loop” released a first look trailer on Thursday afternoon. Amazon released the video on social media, offering a first look at the new series and setting an April 3rd premiere date. The show features Rebecca Hall, Jonathan Pryce, and Paul Schneider, and “Tales From the Loop” has a TV-Y rating, making it one of the few supernatural series that smaller viewers can also enjoy. If you’re a parent, you can add the series to your watchlist right here on Amazon and keep it as a reminder for a rainy weekend.

The official description reads, “Inspired by the wondrous paintings of Simon Stålenhag, Tales from the Loop explores the mind-bending adventures of the people who live above the Loop, a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe – making things previously relegated to science fiction, possible.”

A few of the big releases on Prime Video this month include the Nazi hunting drama “Hunters” back on February 21st and “Grantchester: Season 4” on February 25th. Looking ahead to March, the schedule offers “ZeroZeroZero” on March 6th, “Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse” on March 13th, the film-festival hit “Blow the Man Down” on March 20th, and “Making the Cut” on March 27th. You can also rent “Uncut Gems” on March 10th, and “Jumanji the Next Level” on March 17th. The Cannes Film Festival winner “Little Joe” will be available to buy on the platform on March 10th.

If you’re a fan of all things supernatural, you can watch the “Tales From the Loop” trailer below. If you’re looking for something to stream, the other hits on Prime Video include “The Expanse,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Jack Ryan,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “The Boys,” “Carnival Row,” and “Modern Love.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.