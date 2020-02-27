Hulu will launch “Future Man: Season 3” on April 3rd. The video streaming service released a Season 3 announcement trailer on social media, telling followers, “Convicted of time crimes and sentenced to death by entertainment, Josh, Tiger, and Wolf become fugitives, on the run through time, trying desperately to evade capture while clearing their names and fixing the big mess of history they’ve made along the way.” The comedy series stars Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe, and Derek Wilson.

Future Man is created and executive produced by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir and directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Matt Tolmach, James Weaver and Ben Karlin executive produce alongside Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffir, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Earlier this week, Hulu announced the new “Love, Simon” spinoff series called “Love, Victor.” The new story takes place in the world of the 2018 film, which was inspired by Becky Albertalli’s novel. The series follows Victor, a new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation. The description adds, “When it all seems too much, he reaches out to Simon to help him navigate the ups and downs of high school.”

Hulu also has the streaming rights to the Academy Award-winning film “Parasite,” which is launching on Hulu on April 8th. “Parasite” made history at the 2020 Academy Awards, and the movie won awards for Best Picture, Directing, International Feature Film, and Writing for Original Screenplay. “Parasite” was the first non-English language film to win the award for Best Picture, and “Parasite” was also the first film from South Korea to be nominated in the International Feature Film category.

Fans of “Future Man” can watch the Season 3 teaser below, and set a reminder to catch the premiere on April 8th.

