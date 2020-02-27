Corsair announced the company’s Corsair One Pro i200 compact workstation on Thursday morning. The new pre-built offers top-tier hardware in a compact size and is designed for anyone familiar with the long wait times and high resource cost of rendering, editing, and animation. The model offers an Intel 10th Gen Core X desktop processor, paired with a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics from NVIDIA. These are cooled with a range of Corsair components, including its patented convection-assisted liquid cooling system. The PC could be considered a direct competitor to the recently released Mac Pro, which also targets the same demographic, and has a starting price of $5,999 for the 8 Core model.

Under the hood, you’ll find a 14-core, 28-thread Intel Core i9-10940X CPU and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti graphics card. The Pro i200 also offers 64GB of quad-channel Corsair Vengeance DDR4 memory and a 2TB high-speed M.2 NVMe SSD. Just like the other Corsair One models, the PRO offers the convection-assisted liquid cooling system that channels hot air upwards and expels it through the roof of the chassis.

The unit is powered by a Corsair SF750 Platinum small-form-factor PSU. The system offers multi-monitor productivity, a nice fit for VR development, with support for up to four 4K HDR displays including a VR-ready HDMI port on the easy-access front I/O panel. The Corsair Pro’s built-in RGB light pipes are pre-configured to offer visual confirmation of system temperatures at a glance, and are fully programmable through the Corsair iCUE software.

The Corsair One Pro i200 comes with a two-year warranty, and has an MSRP of $4,499. The front I/O offers 2x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.0, and 1x Combination Headphone/Mic Jack. In the back, you’ll find 4x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 2x USB 3.1 Gen 2 (Type-A and Type-C), 7.1 Audio, 2x Gigabit Ethernet, and 3x DisplayPorts.

Earlier this week, Corsair released an all-white version of the company’s popular AIO Hydro Series liquid-cooling, and all-white RGB fans. You can find the new line on the official Corsair storefront right here on Amazon.

