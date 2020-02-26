NBC’s new streaming platform, Peacock, announced a licensing deal with A+E Networks on Wednesday afternoon. The new agreement will add hundreds of hours of episodes from popular A&E and HISTORY series, which will be available to stream on the platform. A few of the standout shows include “First 48,” “Storage Wars,” and “Cold Case Files” from A&E, as well as “Pawn Stars,” “American Pickers,” “Ancient Aliens,” “Curse of Oak Island,” and “Project Blue Book” from HISTORY. If you’re a fan of the two networks, you can set a reminder to catch the shows on Peacock when it launches this summer.

“We are excited to make some of A+E Networks’ most popular shows available on Peacock later this year,” said Frances Manfredi, President, Content Acquisition and Strategy, Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises. “In addition to the strong portfolio of NBCUniversal programming available on Peacock, we continue to aggregate content from other networks and studios, like A&E and HISTORY, that maximizes the breadth and depth of choice for our customers.”

The Peacock service is scheduled to launch later this year and will offer free ad-supported streaming. There will also be subscription tiers, so you can skip the ads. Peacock is launching in April for Comcast video customers with Xfinity X1 and internet-only customers with Xfinity Flex. The national rollout for everyone else is scheduled for July. According to NBC, Peacock will feature thousands of hours of on-demand movies and shows, including exclusive originals. These will come from NBCUniversal and other company-owned sources, as well as current and live content including news, sports, late-night programming, reality series, Hispanic programming and more.

“We are excited to partner with Peacock,” said Steve MacDonald, President, Global Content Licensing and International, A+E Networks. “We of course strongly believe in the power of the A+E Networks’ library of content, and that it will prove to strengthen Peacock’s offerings.”

