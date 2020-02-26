Acorn TV has an impressive slate of British and international dramas that are scheduled to premiere this spring. The lineup also includes the platform’s first feature film, which continues the story of “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries,” five years after the last season. The big series set to debut in April is “Deadwater,” which stars David Tennant and Cush Jumbo, and May has “Dead Still” with Michael Smiley. Other notable series on the scheduled include “Gold Digger” with Julia Ormond and Ben Barnes, and “Blood” with Adrian Dunbar.

Season 2 of “Blood” will start on March 9th with a two-episode premiere. The Irish psychological mystery stars BAFTA nominee Adrian Dunbar as Jim Hogan, a disgraced physician who returns home a year later after the suspicious death of his wife, determined to make amends and reconnect with his family. He finds that his eldest daughter Fiona (Gràinne Keenan) is slowly succumbing to the same illness that afflicted her mother, and her cash-strapped husband Paul (Ian Lloyd Anderson) is struggling. Paul helps Jim Hogan get a job at the farm, but when they witness some criminal activity at work, Jim’s path to redemption hits a roadblock. Then, one night, Fiona has a car accident that will change everything for her family.

On March 23rd, Essie Davis returns as Miss Phryne Fisher in “Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears.” The movie takes place in 1929 Jerusalem, and Phryne’s rescue of a young Bedouin girl leads her on a globe-trotting adventure to uncover priceless treasures, wartime secrets, and an ancient tomb bearing a terrible curse. The movie also features Nathan Page.

“The Schouwendam 12” will premiere on March 30th, and the show is a sequel series to the popular foreign-language drama “The Oldenheim 12.” The new season visits the Dutch village of Schouwendam, where there are secrets and unexpected connections among its residents. “The Schouwendam 12” is a series about the relationships within a village community, put under pressure by life-changing events, and about the hunt for a culprit.

On April 6th you have the premiere of “Deadwater Fell,” with David Tennant, Cush Jumbo, Matthew McNulty, and Anna Madeley. When a seemingly perfect and happy family is murdered by someone they know and trust, a small Scottish community becomes torn apart with mistrust and suspicion. “Deadwater Fell” examines the nature of female friendship and the harmful, entrenched gender stereotypes and conformity that can lead to the most devastating consequences.

The French crime-thriller “Balthazar” was one of the top ten highest-rated French dramas of 2018, and it launches on Acorn TV on April 20th. The story introduces a forensic pathologist named Raphaël Balthazar (Tomer Sisley), who can make the dead speak like no one else to help solve Paris’ most baffling crimes. The new police commander Hélène Bach (Hélène de Fougerolles), must learn to collaborate with Raphaël on these investigations. This series also stars Yanig Samot.

The BBC One relationship-thriller “Gold Digger” stars Primetime Emmy winner Julia Ormond and Ben Barnes. The series tells the story of a 60-year-old woman falling in love with a much younger man and the effect it has on her already damaged family In the story, Julia Day (Ormond) has spent her whole life putting the needs of others before herself, but now she falls in love with Benjamin (Barnes), a man 25 years her junior. You can catch the series on May 4th.

May wraps up with “Dead Still,” but the platform hasn’t set a premiere date at this time. Set in 1880s Ireland, this darkly comic murder mystery follows renowned memorial photographer Brock Blennerhasset (Michael Smiley), who makes a living out of taking photos of the dead in the Victorian era of “postmortem photography.” Blennerhasset becomes a possible suspect in a series of murders that puts his family in harm’s way, and Detective Frederick Regan (Aidan O’Hare) drags him into an investigation to track down the real serial killer before he strikes again. Inspired by a true-life Irish tradition in the 1800s, this series also stars Kerr Logan and Eileen O’Higgins.

