Ryan Murphy is teasing the cast of “American Horror Story: Season 10,” and there are a few surprises. Murphy announced the new and returning cast members on social media, playing a short video with Orville Peck’s “Dead of Night” playing the background. You have two headliners in the cast, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, who will be returning to the show after skipping “American Horror: Story Season 9.” You will also find Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Macaulay Culkin, and Finn Wittrock.

Murphy didn’t reveal any of the plot, or what the main theme will be this time around, so fans of the ongoing franchise will have to wait a little longer. Murphy loves to tease the anthology series, and we will probably get a dozen more clips and teasers before the official trailer drops later this year.

Fans of “American Horror Story” might be interested in Sarah Paulson’s new thriller “Run,” which is scheduled to release in May. The film’s official description reads, “They say you can never escape a mother’s love… but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe’s only beginning to grasp. From the visionary writers, producers and director of the breakout film “Searching,” comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN.”

Paulson is also starring in the upcoming “RATCHED” television series from Evan Romansky and Ryan Murphy. That limited-series serves as a prequel, with Paulson playing a younger Nurse Ratched from the story “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

