Netflix released an official trailer for “The Letter for the King,” teasing the new series before it launches on the platform on March 20th. The story is based on the best-selling novel of the same name, and stars Amir Wilson, Ruby Serkis, Thaddea Graham, and Gijs Blom.

The official description reads, “When a ruthless prince threatens to cast the world into darkness, a young knight in training named Tiuri (Amir Wilson) embarks on an epic quest to deliver a secret letter to the king. Along the way, he unexpectedly finds himself at the center of a magical prophecy foretelling the rise of a hero who can defeat the prince and restore peace. If he’s going to survive the journey, Tiuri will have to learn what it means to be a true knight — and a true leader.”

“The Letter for the King” is written by Will Davies, who also serves as executive producer on the project. Paul Trijbits is also an executive producer, and the 6-episode original series is produced by FilmWave.

Netflix released the video on social media on Wednesday morning. The video’s description adds, “In this sweeping fantasy series, a teenage knight-in-training (Amir Wilson) receives a secret letter on which the fate of the kingdom depends. He embarks on an epic quest to deliver it to the king and stop the world from being plunged into darkness. The Letter for the King premieres March 20, only on Netflix.”

The new Netflix releases this week are “Gentefied” and Sophia Lillis’ “I am not Okay with This.” You can set reminders to watch “Altered Carbon: Season 2” on February 27th, and Elle Fanning’s “All the Bright Places” on February 28th.

In March, look for “Ugly Delicious: Season 2” on March 6th, “On My Block: Season 3” on March 11th, “Feel Good” on March 19th, “Self Made: Inspired by the life of Madam C.J. Walker” and “The Letter for the King” on March 20th. Netflix is releasing “Unorthodox” on March 26th.

