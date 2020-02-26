If you were holding off on buying an Apple Macbook Air until a good deal came around, you should head over to Amazon today. The online retailer is offering a 2019 MacBook Air model for $300 off the regular MSRP. The promotion is part of Amazon’s ‘Deal of the Day,’ and Amazon is offering the silver model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage for $999.

At $999, that’s the lowest price Amazon has offered for this model of MacBook Air, and it might sell out before the end of the day. You can find the 2019 MacBook Air promotion right here on Amazon, while supplies last.

The 2019 Macbook Air offers a 13.3-inch Retina Display with Apple’s popular True Tone technology. This version also offers Touch ID security and a dual-core Y-series Intel processor. The dual-core chip isn’t a perfect fit for intensive video-editing, but if you usually do office work and internet browsing on your laptop, it’s more than capable. There are upsides to a dual-core processor in a small form-factor laptop, and they usually offer better battery life and better thermals than their beefier CPU counterparts. This model offers stereo speakers with wider Stereo sound than previous generations, and two Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports. This model does come with Apple’s newer butterfly switches, which have not been popular, but Apple does offer free replacements if you have any issues.

The MacBook Air 128 GB model usually goes for $1,000, so you’re getting a free upgrade if you take advantage of the $300 sale on the 256GB model during the promotion. The Space Grey and Gold models are also discounted during the ‘Deal of the Day,’ but not as much as the Silver model. That’s where you will save the most money.

