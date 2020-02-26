Michael Ealy and Hilary Swank have a new thriller on the way called “Fatale,” and Lionsgate released a first look trailer on Tuesday. Deon Taylor directed the film, which features Ealy, Swank, and Mike Colter, and the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on June 19th.

The official description for the Fatale movie reads, “In this suspenseful and provocative psychological thriller, a successful sports agent, Darren (Michael Ealy), watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he becomes entangled in a police investigation led by a discredited, disgraced and determined detective (Hilary Swank), with whom he had a wild one night stand.”

The summer box office could change over the next few months, but “Fatale” is currently opening Disney’s “Soul” and the untitled Judd Apatow project with Pete Davidson. The “Fatale” movie will need a big opening weekend because “Top Gun: Maverick” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” musical are opening the following week.

June has several thrillers on the market, so fans of the genre will have a few options when they go to the theater. “Greenland,” with Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Scott Glenn, and David Denman, is opening on June 12th, along with the new “Candyman” movie from Jordan Peele. Gal Gadot’s “Wonder Woman 1984‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Teases the Next Adventure” is kicking off the month, and Ryan Reynolds’ “Free Guy” action-comedy is opening against the animated-comedy “Minions: The Rise of Gru” on July 3rd.

Hillary Swank is also set to star in “The Hunt,” which is releasing in theaters on March 13th during a very crowded weekend. The movie will battle the family-comedy “My Spy” with Dave Bautista; the inspirational movie “I Still Believe” with Britt Robertson and K.J. Apa, and Vin Diesel’s “Bloodshot.” Those are just the wide releases, at the specialty box office that weekend you can look for “The Roads Not Taken” with Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning, and Salma Hayek; Pete Davidson’s “Big Time Adolescence;” “Inside the Rain” with Rosie Perez and Eric Roberts; “The Informer” with Ana de Armas, Rosamund Pike, and Clive Owen,” and “Never Rarely Sometimes Never” with Talia Ryder. It will be interesting to see which film ends up at the top of the box office and if any of the film-festival favorites make a dent on the wide releases.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.